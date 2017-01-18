Law enforcement officer’s widow weighs in on Blue Lives Matter Bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are at least four legislative bills that could make penalties tougher for attacking law enforcement officers. Firefighters and emergency medical technicians are also included in some of those bills, known as the Blue Lives Matter Act.

House Bill 647 would consider it a hate crime to attack an officer.

A hate crime is a crime motivated by racial, sexual or other prejudice, typically one involving violence.

“No wife, no family, no mother wants to see their husband go out, whose job is to protect and serve and they get that phone call that their husband is not here because of a hate crime; only because of their jobs,” says Channing Wells, the widow of U.S. Marshal Josie Wells. Josie was gunned down in Louisiana in 2015 while serving a warrant. The couple, at the time, was expecting their first child.

“As a widow now, you have to think about the families. My baby didn’t ask to be fatherless because of a criminal who didn’t want to spend his time in court.”

In Dallas last year, five officers were gunned down.

“There needs to be a stop to this,” says Channing. “I think some officers are being attacked just because of what they wear, their job.”

In 2016, 135 officers were killed in the line of duty. That’s according to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund. Channing says she’s backing the Blue Lives Matter Bills.

“It’s not just me representing the blue family, or widows or things like that. I represent my community. I want to be protected; I want to be safe. I don’t want to have a prejudice towards me for whatever reason, and I would want the same for them,” adds Channing.

“If there was communication amongst civilians, community and law enforcement, I guarantee you a lot of this wouldn’t be transpiring what we’ve been experiencing the past two years.”