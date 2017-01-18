Lumberton man sentenced for possession of child pornography

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Attorney General Jim Hood said a Pearl River County man was convicted and sentenced to prison for possessing numerous videos and images of child pornography.

55-year-old Ronald Donovan, of Lumberton, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of possession of child pornography.

A judge sentenced Donovan to serve 40 years in prison with 30 of those years suspended, followed by 30 years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund and all court costs. He must register as a sex offender.

“This defendant was in possession of a sickening amount of child pornography, which included hundreds of images and more than 70 hours of videos,” Hood said. “It is our responsibility to secure justice for Mississippi’s children, our most vulnerable citizens, by prosecuting predators who exploit them. I am very pleased with the sentence rendered by Judge McDonald in this matter. Children who are exploited in this manner are victimized again and again, every time these images are shared. We will continue to pursue offenders who commit these horrific crimes against our kids.”