Magee Elementary cafeteria closed due to bats

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) — Students at Magee Elementary haven’t been able to eat in their cafeteria because bats are inside of the room.

According to a spokesperson for the Simpson County School District, the cafeteria at Magee Elementary is closed for the week.

Schools officials said the students are being taken by bus to Magee Middle and Magee High during their lunch period. Cafeteria workers have been using the middle and high school to prepare the food as well.

The superintendent’s office said they were notified about the issue last Thursday. The Mississippi State Department of Health has also been informed about the problem.

Liz Sharlot, communications director from MSDH, said they received a report of bats in the cafeteria, but there was no evidence of exposure. The school was advised by the health department to move the kids away from the bats, according to Sharlot.

Simpson County School officials said an outside company had been hired to remove the bats.

Magee Elementary has bout 600 students.