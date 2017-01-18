Man wanted in Bogue Chitto River murder investigation arrested in Wyoming

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (WJTV) — One of the suspects wanted in a murder investigation where the victim was found dead in the Bogue Chitto River has been arrested in another state.

Sheridan Police in Wyoming said 27-Jeremy Douglas Mcelvin was taken in into custody Wednesday around 10:10 a.m at a home on Omarr Avenue.

Mcelvin was wanted for murder and conspiracy to commit murder connection with the death of Cort Gatlin.

Authorities found Gatlin dead in the Bogue Chitto River on September 1, 2016. He was shot three times.

Police were able to locate Mcelvin after they were notified by Pike County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi that he might be in the area. Pike County authorities received an anonymous tip about Mcelvin’s whereabouts.

Several other people were arrested last year in connection with this case.

Anthony Dauden and Bridget Dillon were charged with murder. Clarissa Hughes is charged with hindering prosecution. Exzavion Trevon Reed was also arrested in connection with this case.