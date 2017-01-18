MDOC still investigating active Facebook page of inmate

Related Coverage Questions raised about inmate possibly posting on Facebook while in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections said it is still investigating after WJTV 12 told them about an inmate with an active Facebook page.

The social media account belongs to a man sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder.

Friends of the victim find it disturbing that he has access to a phone.

A viewer first told WJTV about the page. When we checked it out, it was hard to believe the things we found.

MDOC officials say they are looking into it, but the victim’s family and friends want something done now.

“He was a very exemplary person,” said William Muller, III. “He put his heart into everything that he did it he literally treated everyone is if he wanted to be treated. Those are characteristics that I think should be recognized in any man.”

Muller know the victim, James Ricks, for about five years. He was a local performer who went by his stage name “J Skillz.”

“I was hurt,” she said. “I was shocked I mean it was just a lot of sadness because I really wouldn’t think anyone would have a reason to do something like that, especially to him. You kind of get confusing just don’t understand things like that.”

Frederick Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. The last post on his Facebook page was January 12. Before that, there are several statuses, pictures, and even live videos, all that appear to be from prison.

When we contacted MDOC again about the issue, we were referred back to the statement that they issued last week.

Upon receipt of your allegations, we took immediate action and are investigating. While the investigation is ongoing, we have no proof thus far that this inmate is the person keeping the page active.

MDOC also declined our request for an interview.