Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson to be razed, replaced

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson is going to be razed and replaced by a new exhibit hall attached to the Mississippi Coliseum.

The Mississippi Business Journal reports that state fair commissioners will receive the third and final installment of a $30 million bond issue this year.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith says the 42-year-old exhibit hall is outmoded and has a flat roof that tends to leak.

A new Trade Mart would be attached to the east side of the Coliseum. The old hall, located across a parking lot from the arena, will remain open during construction, which could start by the end of 2017 and be completed 18 months later.

The new hall will be more energy efficient and have Wi-Fi and a state-of-the-art kitchen.