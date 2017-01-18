Nexstar Broadcasting Group acquires Media General, creating 2nd largest TV broadcasting company

IRVING, Texas (WJTV) — Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. announces that it has completed its acquisition of Media General, Inc., which includes WJTV12.

The purchase of Media General makes the media group the second largest TV broadcasting company in the nation. The new company which includes both media giants, will be known as Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

The Media General transaction increases Nexstar’s broadcast portfolio by approximately two thirds. It also more than doubles the company’s audience reach and provides access to coverage from more of the nation’s top media markets.

Perry Sook, President and CEO of Nexstar said, “Our acquisition of Media General marks a significant milestone in Nexstar’s 20 year history of growth, which has been predicated on our unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service to the local communities where we operate and value to our shareholders.”

The staff of WJTV12 will enjoy expanded resources to serve an ever-growing broadcast and online audience.