Overnight break-in at Jim Hill High School

Published:
jim-hill-pic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Police and school administrators are investigating a break-in that happened overnight at a Jackson high school.

Jackson Public Schools Executive Director of Public and Media Relations Sherwin Johnson said campus enforcement and school staff are investigating the break-in that happened at Jim Hill High School.

Schools officials noticed that some one broke into the school when they arrived at Jim Hill Wednesday morning.

We’re told the investigation is ongoing and administrators are still gathering the facts about the incident.

