PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Pike County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating some burglars.

Deputies said there was a burglary on January 12 on Highway 51 north of Osyka.

Authorities released surveillance video of two men they are looking for in connection with the crime.

Anyone with information about the burglary, 601-783-5468 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033 with any information.