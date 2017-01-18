President Obama holds final press conference

WASHINGTON, DC (WJTV) – President Barack Obama’s final press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:15pmET on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump will take place on Friday, January 20, 2017.

You can watch the livestream of the President’s press conference here: President Barack Obama’s Final Press Conference as President of the United States. Note that the feed is delayed by a few minutes.

