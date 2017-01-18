President Obama holds final press conference

WJTV Published: Updated:
president-barack-obama-final-press-conference

WASHINGTON, DC (WJTV) – President Barack Obama’s final press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:15pmET on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump will take place on Friday, January 20, 2017.

You can watch the livestream of the President’s press conference here: President Barack Obama’s Final Press Conference as President of the United States.  Note that the feed is delayed by a few minutes.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s