JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two crashes on I-20 near Ellis Avenue cause traffic delays in both westbound and eastbound lanes.

According to Jackson Police, a fire truck lost it’s hose in the eastbound lanes, causing at least 10 cars to be damaged.

It appears that on the westbound side, an 18-wheeler was involved in a crash, as well.

Traffic is moving slow. Drivers are asked to use caution.