Fatal accident MS 18 near Cato Road in Rankin County

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation
Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation

UPDATE: 01/18/2017 7:55am  The Mississippi Department of Transportation indicates that one person is dead and two are injured.

 

UPDATE: 01/18/2017 7:32am Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) spokesman Eric Henry is confirming that the crash involved three cars.  One person is reported dead.

Rankin County Crash MS 18 and Cato 01182017

 

Delays of at least 30 minutes are expected in all directions.

WJTV is at the scene of the crash and will provide more information as soon as it is available.

 

Original Story:

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) Heavy traffic delays are to be expected along MS 18 at Cato Road in Rankin County, Mississippi.

A crash is being reported by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).  Delays are estimated as being approximately 55 minutes in duration.

There is no word on the extent of the crash or possible injuries at this time.

WJTV is en route to the scene.

 

