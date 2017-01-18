Fatal accident MS 18 near Cato Road in Rankin County

UPDATE: 01/18/2017 7:55am The Mississippi Department of Transportation indicates that one person is dead and two are injured.

UPDATE: Crash on MS 18 at Cato Rd

Rankin Co.Lanes Affected both directions; Expect delays. #MShwys https://t.co/EV8ifN5kcS — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) January 18, 2017

UPDATE: 01/18/2017 7:32am Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) spokesman Eric Henry is confirming that the crash involved three cars. One person is reported dead.

Rankin County Crash MS 18 and Cato 01182017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV

Delays of at least 30 minutes are expected in all directions.

WJTV is at the scene of the crash and will provide more information as soon as it is available.

Original Story:

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) Heavy traffic delays are to be expected along MS 18 at Cato Road in Rankin County, Mississippi.

A crash is being reported by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). Delays are estimated as being approximately 55 minutes in duration.

There is no word on the extent of the crash or possible injuries at this time.

WJTV is en route to the scene.