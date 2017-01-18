Trailer fire on Gertrude Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson firefighters responded to a trailer fire on Gertrude Drive Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cleotha Sanders, the Division Fire Chief of JFD Office of Fire Investigations, fire crews have put out the flames.

No one was injured.

Investigators are still on the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.

You can access the extended and hourly forecasts for your area by visiting the Weather page at WJTV.com or by downloading the WJTV Weather App for your telephone or mobile device.