Trailer fire on Gertrude Drive in Jackson

By Published:
Photo: WJTV
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson firefighters responded to a trailer fire on Gertrude Drive Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cleotha Sanders, the Division Fire Chief of JFD Office of Fire Investigations, fire crews have put out the flames.

No one was injured.

Investigators are still on the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.

You can access the extended and hourly forecasts for your area by visiting the Weather page at WJTV.com or by downloading the WJTV Weather App for your telephone or mobile device.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s