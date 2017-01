JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the AutoZone on Northside Drive.

We’re told that a man came into the store with a gun.

An employee inside ran out of the back door, which made the alarm go off, police said.

The attempted robber ran out of the front door after the alarm sounded.

Authorities are investigating.

