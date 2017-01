JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A ran off the road on I-220 North before the Medgar Ever Boulevard exit and past Industrial Drive.

Law enforcement officers are on the scene.

The car is currently in the median.

Traffic is moving slowly in this area.

Drivers should use caution.

Be cautious! Roads are slick. Car slides into median on I-220N near Industrial Dr. 1 lane blocked. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/0ZdPsTyTac — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) January 19, 2017

