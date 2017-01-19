Feds: Natural gas leaking from pipeline in Gulf of Mexico

CAMERON, La. (AP) – Federal regulators say a pipeline is leaking natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard are responding to the leak, reported Wednesday, in waters roughly 30 miles southwest of Cameron, Louisiana.

Federal authorities say the leak is less than a mile southeast of Platform West Cameron-165, currently shut, in about 48 feet of water. The sheen was last reported to be about 1 mile across and 10 miles long, and the operator estimated the spill volume to be roughly 750 gallons.

The pipeline is operated by Houston-based Kinetica Partners LLC.

 

