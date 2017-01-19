Homeowners seeking shelter from storm thrown out of bathtub

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The owners of a Simpson County home say they are lucky to be alive after they were thrown out of the bathtub when a heavy storm came over their home Thursday Morning.

The house is located on Pine Grove Road in Simpson County.

One of the owners tells WJTV that they were watching TV to track the weather and they heard the rain and wind start increase.

That’s when they went to put on their shoes and seeks shelter in the bathroom.

Jesse Mills, who is one of the owners, said they got inside of the bathtub and the walls started shaking. Mills said the storm was so strong that they were thrown out of the bathtub.

They were not hurt.

Trees are also down in the area, and some power lines have snapped.

Crews are working to clean up the debris.