JPD investing fatal shooting on Rosslyn Avenue

UPDATE: 01/19/2017 6:55am Suspect “Pookie Lee” is identified as 28-year-old Larry Simon. JPD says he is wanted for the murder of Jelontay Hobson. The blue Chevrolet Suburban that Simon was allegedly driving has been recovered.

Larry Simon-28, AKA “Pookie Lee” identified and wanted for the murder of Jelontay Hobson. Blue Chevy Suburban has been recovered. pic.twitter.com/W7d5Y6Pb8J — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 19, 2017

UPDATE: 01/19/2017 6:32am The JPD is identifying the victim of this morning’s homicide as 29-year-old Jelontay Hobson.

This morning’s homicide victim is identified as Jelontay Hobson-29. This is the city’s 3rd homicide for 2017. More suspect info to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 19, 2017

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Jackson Police are on the scene investigating a fatal shooting that took place early this morning.

The incident occurred near the 300 block of Rosslyn Avenue. One person, a black male, is dead.

Unidentified BM deceased, possible suspect info is BM, “Pookie Lee” last seen leaving the scene in a blue Chevy Suburban. More info to come https://t.co/xl0mMoyS70 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 19, 2017

JPD on scene investigating a fatal shooting near the 300 blk. of Rosslyn Ave. One person is deceased. More information to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 19, 2017

WJTV is working to confirm more information but police say that a possible suspect in the case has been identified as a black man known as “Pookie Lee,” who was last seen leaving the scene ibn a blue Chevy Suburban.

