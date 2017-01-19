JPD investing fatal shooting on Rosslyn Avenue

Photo Credit: Jackson Police Department
UPDATE: 01/19/2017 6:55am Suspect “Pookie Lee” is identified as 28-year-old Larry Simon.  JPD says he is wanted for the murder of Jelontay Hobson.  The blue Chevrolet Suburban that Simon was allegedly driving has been recovered.

 

 

UPDATE: 01/19/2017 6:32am The JPD is identifying the victim of this morning’s homicide as 29-year-old Jelontay Hobson.

 

 

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Jackson Police are on the scene investigating a fatal shooting that took place early this morning.

The incident occurred near the 300 block of Rosslyn Avenue.  One person, a black male, is dead.

 

 

 

WJTV is working to confirm more information but police say that a possible suspect in the case has been identified as a black man known as “Pookie Lee,” who was last seen leaving the scene ibn a blue Chevy Suburban.

