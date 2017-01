SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Survey teams for the National Weather Service in Jackson say preliminary reports indicate that a tornado touched down near Simpson County and Smith County.

According to the NWS, the EF-2 twister hit just east of Magee in Simpson County with damage that continued into Smith County.

WJTV went to a home on Pine Grove Road outside of Magee that was destroyed.

A roof was also ripped off of a home in Smith County.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Preliminary info: NWS storm survey team found EF2 (strong) tornado damage just E of Magee in Simpson Co. w/ damage continuing into Smith Co. — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 19, 2017

More information on this tornado in Simpson/Smith Co. & damage survey will be forthcoming as the we receive this information today — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 19, 2017