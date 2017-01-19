PHOTOS: Storm damage in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Heavy rain came down across Central Mississippi Thursday morning causing storm damage.

WJTV crews went to Copiah County and saw debris in the Wesson area on Anderson Road.

Below are some photos of what they saw.

If you have any photos of storm damage in your area, you can email your pictures to wjtvnews@wjtv.com.

