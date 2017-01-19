Pond overflowing near Highway 84 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Emergency officials are closely monitoring a pond on Highway 84 in Franklin County that is threatening the road.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Brandon Fortenberry, water is coming over the roadway from a pond that is overflowing. This is near Highway 84 and Hilltop Lane, west of McCall Creek.

One accident has already occurred in the area after a car hydroplaned, according to MHP.

Fortenberry said the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality called in a specialist to analyze the pond.

If the levee breaks, officials said two to five feet of water could come over onto Highway 84.

MHP troopers and the Mississippi Department of Transportation is on the scene to slow down the traffic.

Drivers should use extreme caution in this area.