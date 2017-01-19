Roof caves in at Siwell Road convenience store

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A store owner was shocked to find his business damaged from the roof caving in Thursday morning.

The business is located on Siwell Road in Jackson.

According the owner, Major Singh, he thinks the roof collapsed because of all of the heavy rain.

Singh said he got a call around 9 a.m. that the alarm was going off at the store.

“When the store was closed and the alarm company they called me, like there were some burglaries around in there, and then when I came here it was like that,” he said.

