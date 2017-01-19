Salvation Army helping residents near Magee after severe weather

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Officials with the Salvation Army say they have sent crews to Simpson and Smith counties to give food to those affected by the tornado.

According to the National Weather Service, storm surveyors found EF-2 tornado damage east of Magee in Simpson County with damage continuing into Smith County.

A mobile feeding unit has been deployed to Magee to serve drinks and snacks.

We’re told that other Salvation Army Corps are on standby because more storms are being forecast for this weekend.

“The entire Division is on alert,” said Terry Lightheart, Emergency Disaster Services Director for The Salvation Army’s Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi Division. “Equipment and personnel are ready to deploy and provide disaster relief services as needed.”

The Salvation Army will coordinate its response with state and local emergency management officials to provide for areas with the most need.

Preliminary info: NWS storm survey team found EF2 (strong) tornado damage just E of Magee in Simpson Co. w/ damage continuing into Smith Co. — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 19, 2017