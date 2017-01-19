Severe Weather in Central Mississippi, Tornado Warnings for some

WJTV Published: Updated:
copiah-county-tornado-warning

UPDATE: 01/19/2017 7:04am The tornado warning for Copiah County, Mississippi has been cancelled.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Severe weather warnings are in effect for several parts of Mississippi. 

A tornado warning remains in effect for Copiah County until 7:15am.  Severe weather is headed for Simpson County but no tornado warnings have been issued for that area at this time.

Heavy rain is expected throughout the driving, making driving conditions hazardous in some areas.  Drivers are advised to use caution and allow extra time for travel.  WJTV will continue with special coverage of severe weather.

Get the latest Jackson, Mississippi weather:

Download the WJTV Weather App from the App Store

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s