Severe Weather in Central Mississippi, Tornado Warnings for some

UPDATE: 01/19/2017 7:04am The tornado warning for Copiah County, Mississippi has been cancelled.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Severe weather warnings are in effect for several parts of Mississippi.

A tornado warning remains in effect for Copiah County until 7:15am. Severe weather is headed for Simpson County but no tornado warnings have been issued for that area at this time.

Heavy rain is expected throughout the driving, making driving conditions hazardous in some areas. Drivers are advised to use caution and allow extra time for travel. WJTV will continue with special coverage of severe weather.

