Tornado warning canceled for Jackson metro area

UPDATE: The tornado warning has been canceled for the Jackson metro area.

Tornado warning has been cancelled for the Jackson metro area. Stay weather aware as this line of storms moves to the east. — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 19, 2017

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a tornado warning for parts of the Metro.

The warning is for:

South Central Madison County

North Central Rankin County

The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m.

Storm team 12 is tracking the storm. You can watch us live on WJTV.com

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.