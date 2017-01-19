Tornado warning canceled for Jackson metro area

UPDATE: The tornado warning has been canceled for the Jackson metro area.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a tornado warning for parts of the Metro.
The warning is for:
- South Central Madison County
- North Central Rankin County
The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m.
