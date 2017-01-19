TRAFFIC: I-55 southbound at Northside Drive, Meadowbrook Exit 100

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Delays of approximately one hour and thirty minutes are being reported along I-55 southbound at Northside Drive near Meadowbrook Exit 100 in Hinds County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says an incident took place which is expected to high a “high” impact on traffic in the area.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution. Emergency personnel on the scene. The exact nature of the incident is not known at this time.

WJTV is en route and will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.