Warren County deputies looking for man wanted for home repair fraud

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Warren County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a wanted man.

Authorities are looking for Kenneth Lee Simmons of Jackson.

Sheriff’s deputies said he is wanted for home repair fraud.

A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that could lead to his arrest. The tip you give will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about about Simmons’ location, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). If you are not wanting a reward you can call investigations at 601-636-1761.