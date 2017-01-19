Why the lack in revenue for the state of Mississippi?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s no argument that Mississippi lacks in revenue these days.

Governor Phil Bryant has made four cuts to the state’s budget because of it. The legislature is currently crafting the next state budget. Democrats say that one reason for the lack of revenue is for big corporate tax cuts. While Republicans say, it’s difficult to project the amount of revenue a state will bring in each year.

“We don’t know it’s a guessing game. The budget is crafted like I said, 18 months out. We make a determination on how much we think we will have to work with,” says Senate Pro Tempore, Terry Burton.

“That revenue that we would’ve received from those corporations paying taxes we’re not receiving,” says Democrat, David Baria.

“The revenue is not coming in at the level of expectation. Maybe the estimate was a little strong,” says Commissioner of the Department of Revenue, Herb Frierson.

Frierson says he knows one way to bring in more revenue for the state. “About the only way to recover more revenue is for the DOR to beef up and be a little more aggressive,” says Frierson.

He claims his staff is about 30 auditors short and could use more employees. “Compliance will go down. People will realize that they’re not auditing as much and they’ll become a little lackadaisical in it,” adds Frierson.

There’s more than $400 Million in tax cuts in the coming years. That’s money the state could use as revenue. Baria says those cuts should be put on pause. “When you have a terrible economy like we do in the state of Mississippi right now it’s not the time to cut revenue. And that’s what they’ve done,” says the Democrat.

Republicans argue those big corporations who receive those tax breaks create the jobs. “Unemployment has been high but we’re making strides in that regard: create new jobs, create new business opportunities And we’ll see those increases come in,” adds Burton.

Mississippi is currently seeing its unemployment rate at the lowest since 2004. However, Democrats believe because of the loss of revenue; state agencies will be forced to make cuts.

“Services that we all come to depend on our community, health department, mental health services, MEMA all of those services that people rely on in this state will have to be cut. Jobs will also have to be cut,” says Baria.

“One percent in overall state government is not a whole lot. It’s big to some agencies. But for the most part the average Mississippian should not see a reduction in services,” claims Burton.

At this time it’s unclear which agencies could take a hit. Last year MEMA and the Department of Health saw cuts in their budgets. The legislature is expected to pass the new budget in March.