Downed tree blocks MS 481 near Powell Road in Smith County

Graphic Credit: Mississippi Departmentof Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)
SMITH COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) A tree is blocking a roadway in Smith County this morning.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says all lanes of traffic are blocked in both directions along MS 481 at one mile south of Powell Road.  The road closure is expected to last for about two hours.  Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

