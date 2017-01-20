Early morning structure fire on West Capitol Street, near Stewpot, being investigated in Jackson

Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV
Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) An investigation is underway following an early morning structure fire in Jackson.

JFD Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said the blaze broke out on West Capitol Street.  Firefighters arrived at approximately 1:57am and reported a working fire.  They reported an “all clear” after a primary search.  The fire was extinguished and under control by 2:20am.  Chief Sanders says, “One civilian is being treated by AMR for smoke inhalation. Fire investigators are enroute to the scene to conduct an on scene investigation. No other injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”

 

Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV
Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV

Jackson, Mississippi Fire 01202017

 

 

 

