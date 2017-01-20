Fight breaks out at Raymond jail; 1 inmate injured

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A fight broke out between inmates at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond Friday morning, officials said.

According to Sheriff Victor Mason, one inmate was injured.

We’re told that investigators are on the scene to determine what caused the confrontation.

Sheriff Mason said Hinds County deputies and officers from Clinton Police responded to the situation, but by the time they arrived, the issue was under control.

No other details were released.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

 

