Ford expects $2B net income drop because of pension change

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
This Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, photo shows a Ford sign at an auto dealership, in Hialeah, Fla. Ford Motor Co. says a change in the way it values pension assets will cut 2016 full-year net income by $2 billion. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
This Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, photo shows a Ford sign at an auto dealership, in Hialeah, Fla. Ford Motor Co. says a change in the way it values pension assets will cut 2016 full-year net income by $2 billion. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – Ford says that a change in the way it values pension obligations will cut its 2016 net income by $2 billion.

According to a regulatory filing, Ford changed the way it measures pension gains and losses so they’re counted in the year they occur.

Ford will record a pretax pension charge of about $3 billion for the year. It says the loss is a special item so it won’t affect adjusted pretax profit. Ford still expects to meet guidance of about $10.2 billion in adjusted pretax profit for last year.

The company says its pension plan was underfunded by $8.9 billion in 2016, compared with $8.2 billion a year earlier.

Ford Motor Co. reports fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - In this April 23, 2016, file photo, attendees take photos of a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck by smartphones at a promotional event for Ford ahead of the biennial Auto China car show in Beijing. Ford Motor Co. reports financial results Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
FILE PHOTO – In this April 23, 2016, file photo, attendees take photos of a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck by smartphones at a promotional event for Ford ahead of the biennial Auto China car show in Beijing. Ford Motor Co. reports financial results Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s