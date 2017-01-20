Injured Packers Nelson, Adams could be game-time decisions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – The Green Bay Packers may not know the status of injured receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison until just before the NFC championship game on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers Injured Players January 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery FILE PHOTO Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) leaves the game during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) FILE PHOTO Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) smiles on the bench against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) FILE PHOTO Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepts a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday that all three receivers would be “given every chance to play in the game.” The Packers didn’t have on-field work on Friday.

McCarthy says the team may make a decision on the receivers after the final practice of the week on Saturday. He says it’s possible that at least one or two players may be pushed back to just before the game on Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons.

Nelson was limited in practice this week as he recovers from broken ribs. He led the NFL with 14 touchdown catches.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL