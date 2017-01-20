Two injured, family dog killed in Valley Ridge house fire

UPDATE: 01/20/2017 6:35am JFD Division Fire Chief Sanders confirms that firefighters were on the scene at 5:37am. He says, “All occupants, with the exception of a dog, were out of the home prior to firefighters arrival. Firefighters entered the home and conducted a search and removed a deceased dog from the home.” The fire was extinguished and reported under control a short time later. Two residents of the home were injured. One was hospitalized and is being treated for smoke inhalation. Another is suffering from a head injury which, Chief Sanders indicates, was the result of a fall.

A fire investigator is on the way to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Jackson Firefighters are working a fire at a home in Jackson.

The fire broke out at 204 Valley Ridge. Jackson Fire Department (JFD) Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders confirms that emergency medical personnel have been called to the scene and says that animals may be trapped inside the home.

WJTV is there and will provide more information as soon as it is available.

House Fire Valley Ridge in Jackson, Mississippi 01202017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV

