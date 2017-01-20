Learning center, inflatable jump house open at Metrocenter Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two new businesses are opening at the Metrocenter Mall in Jackson.

Awakened Academy-Early Learning Center and Inflatable Kingdom Kidz Zone have opened locations

The early learning center has over 10,300 square feet at the east end of the upper level and the bounce house, 6,700 square feet on the lower level at center court.

Metrocenter Mall is hoping to see an increase in the time families spend there.

The jump house will offer tours of the inflatable playground to parents, open play for children and raffles for prizes Friday.

Awakened Academy will have a second celebration Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The academy will offer tours, instant registration, refreshments and a movie for the kids.