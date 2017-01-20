Man charged in connection with several business burglaries

UPDATE: Darrah Williams is being charged by Madison Police with three additional counts of business burglary.

Police said Williams confessed to the crimes that were committed on the morning of January 14 at the Sherwin Williams, the JS Iupe’s Store, and the Private Collection Shop.

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is charged by Ridgeland Police in connection with several business burglaries.

Law enforcement officers arrested 49-year-old Darrah Williams at a home on Barksdale Street in Jackson.

He is charged with 16 counts of business burglary and two counts of felony malicious mischief.

Ridgeland Police said they received information Tuesday related to the recent burglaries that have happened in the city. Investigators were able to compile evidence and link the burglaries to at least three others that happened in Madison, Canton, and Madison County.

Investigators said they began surveillance on the suspect to verify the provided information and establish probable cause for warrants to be issued.

Wednesday they went to a home on Barksdale with a warrant and found money and other evidence that links Williams to the crimes.

Officers said the charges date back to burglaries that started on January 7.

Ridgeland Police said other jurisdictions would also interview Williams about other crimes. Additional charges are expected from those jurisdictions.