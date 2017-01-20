Millsaps College students react to President Trump’s inauguration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It was mostly silent as students paused at Millsaps College to watch as Donald Trump became the 45th President.

Devin Black believes Trump may not be a successful Commander In Chief, because of his lack of political experience.

“Instead of just jumping wildly into the most powerful position on earth,” he said.

“It was interesting to watch,” said Millsaps freshman Brandon Beck. “It was great to see the transition of power and what the inauguration process was. I enjoyed it.”

“He really tried to unify everybody,” student Jimmy Fondren said. “He talked about all different races coming together because at this point that’s our president and the country has to kind of get behind him.”

Political Science Professor Dr. Nathan Shrader noted differences in this inauguration and those of the past.

In particular, how President Trump didn’t focus his speech on an agenda or proposed legislation.

“This felt more like one of his campaign stump speeches just shortened a little bit and fewer big applause lines,” he said. “But then again maybe we should be expecting the way Donald Trump does things to be completely off the mark from what we’ve seen historically and this certainly was.”