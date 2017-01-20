Mississippians travel to D.C. for ‘Women’s March on Washington’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — More than 200,000 people are expected to take part in Saturday’s “Women’s March on Washington” demonstration tomorrow in protest of President Donald Trump.

Friday, a group from Jackson left to be a part of that march.

“I’m using it as a wake-up call to remember that if we have values about human rights and women’s rights and racial equality and economic justice, then we’re going to have to do something about it,” said Elise Morse-Gagne, who is attending.

There is also a group of women who will be at the Mississippi State Capitol at noon on Saturday for a rally.