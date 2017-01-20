One charged in Death of Former Marine Hit and Run

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. – The body of a Warren County man was found on a highway last night.

Authorities believe Ricky Smith, 22 was struck by a hit and run driver.

Right now one man has been arrested in connection with Smith’s death.

25-year-old Kella Jones is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident.

“He’s gone and something so bad happened to him,” friend of the victim, April Williams said.

It was hard to stop the tears from falling, when this close-knit Warren County neighborhood got news of a tragedy.

“I was thinking it was a bad joke but it’s sad,” the victim’s friend, Robert Goodnight said.

Around 10 o’clock Thursday night Smith’s body was found on Highway 61 southbound at Jeff Davis Road, a few miles away from his grandmother’s home where he lived.

“He was just an all-around good guy fun to be around,” Goodnight explained.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol believes smith was struck by a car that kept going. No witnesses have come forward.

Friends of Smith say they were with him before he left Jeff Davis road and never came back.

“I feel so bad because like I said he’s over here every day and it’s sad,” Williams said.

Authorities are working with minimal leads, but the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has charged 25-year-old Kella Jones with felony leaving the scene of an accident in connected to Smith’s death.

Jones is now in the Warren County jail he is awaiting his initial court appearance.