Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Highway 61 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is dead after authorities said they believe he was hit by a vehicle that didn’t stop.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Eric Henry said around 10:16 p.m., they went to Highway 61 at Jeff Davis Road in Warren County.

A pedestrian was lying in the southbound lane of Highway 61, Cpl. Henry said.

Troopers determine through the investigation that the man was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

MHP said they have no leads on a vehicle description and no witnesses to the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

