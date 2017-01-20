Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Highway 61 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is dead after authorities said they believe he was hit by a vehicle that didn’t stop.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Eric Henry said around 10:16 p.m., they went to Highway 61 at Jeff Davis Road in Warren County.
A pedestrian was lying in the southbound lane of Highway 61, Cpl. Henry said.
Troopers determine through the investigation that the man was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
MHP said they have no leads on a vehicle description and no witnesses to the accident.
This is an ongoing investigation.