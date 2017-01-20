Police investigating carjacking near Palmyra, Fortification streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is carjacked while sitting at a red light near the intersection of Palmyra Street and Fortification Friday morning.

Officers said the victim was in his 2010 black Dodge Charger around 11:36 a.m. when a man who was armed came inside of the car through the passenger door.

We’re told the victim and the carjacker struggled, but the carjacker manager to leave the scene in the car.

The car has a Madison County license plate. The victim has minor injuries.

No other details were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

 

 

