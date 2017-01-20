Rankin County deputies seize 20 pounds of meth during traffic stop; 2 arrested

Photo: Rankin County Sheriff's Department
Photo: Rankin County Sheriff's Department

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are jailed after Rankin County authorities seized 20 pounds of meth during a traffic stop.

The meth is street valued at $260,000.

According to Rankin County Sheriff Brian Bailey, Giovanni Ramos and Linda Hernandez were arrested Thursday night around 9:44 p.m.

Deputies made a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima on I-20 near Pelahatchie. We’re told the deputy noticed a smell of marijuana coming from inside the car and conducted a search.

The deputy found a suitcase with about 20 pounds of methamphetamine in the trunk.

Deputies arrested the driver, Ramos, and the passenger, Hernandez. While the deputy was placing them into custody, Ramos tried to feel from the scene by reentering the driver side of the car. Authorities were able to stop him.

A handgun was found inside the car.

Ramos and Hernandez are charged with aggravated trafficking of meth.

 

