Tweets from Washington: Gov. Bryant, other Mississippians attend Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant and other Mississippians are in Washington D. C. for the inaugural festivities for President Donald J. Trump.

Trump took the oath of office Friday morning at the U.S. Capitol.

Several Mississippians were there to celebrate the event.

Gov. Bryant has tweeted photos and videos since Thursday night of some of the events he’s attended in D.C with his wife, Deborah Bryant.

It was an honor watching @realDonaldTrump take the oath of office to become the 45th president of the United States. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/8FyFbvt4V8 — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) January 20, 2017

I enjoyed visiting with Senate Majority Ldr. Mitch McConnell, UN Ambassador Nominee Nikki Haley and AZ Gov. Doug Ducey. Ready for tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/pyNDlqcOmR — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) January 20, 2017

Great seeing Secretary of Education Nominee @BetsyDeVos. She's an innovator who empowers parents and students. pic.twitter.com/Lklyd7ASzs — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) January 19, 2017

Deborah and I attended the Leadership Luncheon today in Washington D.C. for President-Elect Donald J. Trump. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/iYXt915SBN — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) January 19, 2017

Senator Roger Wicker spent some time Thursday to greet the Tupelo High School Band. The band is performing in the inaugural parade.

So proud of @TheTupeloBand! Looking fwd to their performance tomorrow in the inaugural parade. #Inauguration2017 @TupeloHigh pic.twitter.com/Uzz1L8VwFg — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) January 20, 2017

Members of the Mississippi National Guard also went to the nation’s capital.

Approximately 150 MS Guardsmen prepare

to board a 172nd AW C-17 on Jan. 18 to support the 58th Presidential Inaug. in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/8BzGv1Cdgu — MS National Guard (@nationalguardMS) January 18, 2017

State Rep. Andy Gibson is also in D.C.

Ceremonies start in about an hour. These folks came all the way from Alaska! pic.twitter.com/UMDpHOV7zZ — Andy Gipson (@repandygipson) January 20, 2017

There were a few others who were scheduled to attend the inauguration as well.