Tweets from Washington: Gov. Bryant, other Mississippians attend Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant and other Mississippians are in Washington D. C. for the inaugural festivities for President Donald J. Trump.
Trump took the oath of office Friday morning at the U.S. Capitol.
Several Mississippians were there to celebrate the event.
Gov. Bryant has tweeted photos and videos since Thursday night of some of the events he’s attended in D.C with his wife, Deborah Bryant.
Senator Roger Wicker spent some time Thursday to greet the Tupelo High School Band. The band is performing in the inaugural parade.
Members of the Mississippi National Guard also went to the nation’s capital.
State Rep. Andy Gibson is also in D.C.
There were a few others who were scheduled to attend the inauguration as well.