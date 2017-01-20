Ukranian president’s candy maker to shut Russian factory

A woman exits a Roshen shop in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2016. Poroshenko has found himself amid a perfect political storm over the leaked documents from a Panamanian firm pointing at his offshore assets, with some of his political adversaries calling for his removal from office. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenkos advisers have insisted that the offshore business was part of corporate restructuring intended to facilitate the eventual sale of Roshen assets. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
MOSCOW (AP) – A chocolate maker owned by Ukraine’s president says it’s planning to shut its factory in Russia for “economic and political reasons.”

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko last year put the Roshen confectionery company in a trust, arguing that it’s difficult to sell the asset amid an economic downturn.

Visitors buy candies at Roshen sweet manufacturer shop in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug.1, 2013. Russias consumer rights and sanitation watchdog agency Rospotrebnadzor has notified the Federal Customs Service of a suspension of imports of candies produced by factories of the Ukrainian company Roshen. The agency said, in part, that Roshens milk chocolate contained benzo/a/pyerene - a substance having carcinogenic and bio-accumulative properties. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
The company said Friday that it has decided to halt production at its factory in Lipetsk and lay off its 700 workers, noting that output has been falling because of Russian market restrictions and official pressure.

Relations between the two ex-Soviet neighbors have been at a freezing point after Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and support for a pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine. Despite the tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last fall that Roshen was welcome to keep operating.

A boy looks at a show-window of Roshen sweet manufacturer shop in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug.1, 2013. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
