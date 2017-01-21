Damage & deaths reported in Pine Belt after Saturday tornado

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The tornado that ripped through the Pine Belt claimed the lives of four people. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirms at least 20 people were injured.

Emergency crews are responding to areas hit hardest by the storms. According to MEMA, two state search and rescue teams have been dispatched to Forrest County to help. The Salvation Army, Mississippi National Guard, the State Department of Health and the State Department of Human Services are also all in the Pine Belt assisting.

As of 11 a.m., these are the reports of damage released by MEMA:

Forrest County:

Numerous homes damaged in cities of Hattiesburg and Petal

Fire Dept. in Petal damaged

William Carey College damaged

Numerous injuries reported

State’s search and rescue team deployed

Salvation Army building damaged

Multiple injuries reported

Jones County:

Multiple homes damaged, one injury reported

Trees and power lines down

Lamar County:

Numerous homes damaged

Perry County:

Homes damaged

According to MEMA, Gov. Phil Bryant has authorized a State of Emergency to provide state resources. The governor plans to tour the affected area Saturday afternoon.

I ask you to join me and Deborah in praying for those loved and lost in Hattiesburg. https://t.co/1haSAF153v — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) January 21, 2017

If anyone needs a safe place to stay, the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center is open. It’s located at 962 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg.