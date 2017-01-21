Hattiesburg Salvation Army damaged during Saturday tornado

Damage to Hattiesburg's Salvation Army PHOTO: Katey Roh, WHLT
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hattiesburg Salvation Army, which is located on Highway 49, was damaged after a tornado blew through the Pine Belt Saturday morning.

According to Corps Officer Captain Patrick Connelly, windows were blown out and there was standing water in some buildings. He continued on to say the wind also peeled back the roof on every building at their Hattiesburg campus. The facilities include: a homeless shelter, church sanctuary, classrooms, administrative offices and a Boys and Girls Club for after school programs.

“This won’t stop us. In fact, we will have feeding trucks on our campus feeding lunch to those in the area who are in need,” said Captain Connelly.

The Jackson Salvation Army sent two mobile feeding units to help with recovery efforts in Hattiesburg. They left Jackson at 9 a.m. headed to the Pine Belt. One of the vehicles they took with them is equipped with a full kitchen capable of feeding hundreds of people a day.

