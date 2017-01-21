Jackson Salvation Army deploys to Pine Belt

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Salvation Army left Saturday morning to help people in Hattiesburg.

The crew took two of their canteens full of supplies to the affected areas.

We’re told they have enough supplies to feed hundreds of people for days.

“Our mission is to be there for the community no matter where it is, and wherever we’re asked to go. Our guys here are always on ready, even if we might not be on ready. So when the call comes we want to get there as quick as possible,” Director of Operations Joe Miceli said.

Right now, there is no time limit as to how long the crews will be staying in the Hattiesburg area.