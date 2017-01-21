Storm proves fatal in Hattiesburg, Mississippi [VIDEO] [PHOTOS]

Hattiesburg, Mississippi (WJTV/WHLT) – At least one person in confirmed dead in Hattiesburg after severe weather hit much of Mississippi overnight.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict is en route to a location where several injuries occurred.

 

 

 The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) says it is receiving reports of extensive damage from ongoing severe weather on the morning of Saturday, January 21, 2017. In a written release from MEMA structural damage is reported in Forrest, Lamar, and Perry counties.  MEMA is coordinating response efforts.

The release includes the following statement: “Search and Rescue teams are being deployed to assist Forrest County emergency management in the Hattiesburg area.  The Mississippi Highway Patrol is reporting Interstate 59 north of Hattiesburg is closed due to debris.  There are power lines and debris over a large area so the public is asked to avoid travelling.  The State Emergency Operations Center is activated providing resources as needed from counties.”

William Carey University, based in Hattiesburg and Biloxi, reported via social meeting that they are working to ensure that its students are safe.  Damage is being reported to dormitories and buildings there.

This morning WIlliam Carey University, based in Hattiesburg and Biloxi, tweeted the following:

 

 

