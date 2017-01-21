VIDEO: Aerial footage of damage in Hattiesburg following deadly tornado

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The tornado that ripped through Hattiesburg and Petal Saturday claimed the lives of four people. At least 20 other people were hurt and dozens of structures were damaged.
Governor Phil Bryant has declared a State of Emergency for the affected areas.
Emergency responders from across the state have traveled to the Pine Belt to help with recovery efforts.
We’ve received numerous videos and pictures from damage across the area.
Tune in to WJTV as we continue to track recovery from this devastating storm.
Hattiesburg tornado damage
Hattiesburg tornado damage x
Photos: Pfc. Christopher Shannon of Jackson’s 102d Public Affairs Detachment
Video: Spc. Kayla Adcock of Jackson’s 102d Public Affairs Detachment