Hattiesburg, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Bryant issues a statement after deadly storms rip through the Pine Belt.

LIVESTREAM

Four people died during the storms and multiple people were injured.

Stay with WJTV for more details.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.